OMG! Sia made into a film starring Maddie Ziegler

Big Girls Cry it is not the last collaboration we’ll see between Maddie Ziegler and Sia. The star of Dance Moms it has been made famous by helping to Sia in various appearances and projects, as well as in the famous video clip: Chandellier, Elastic Heart and Big Girls Cry. Now, Sia will write and direct a film starring Maddie.

We know little of the short film, only that it will take for title Sister. What we can tell you is that it is based on a story I wrote Sia eight years ago.

According to The Hollywood ReporterSia said during the Venice film Festival: “I felt ashamed of telling people that I wanted to do a movie because I thought that it would be seen as a project of vanity because I am a singer. And last year I did the video Chandelier and I realized that it was good directing, so I felt a little more brave.”

Other than that, we don’t know much. But surely it will be fabulous.

