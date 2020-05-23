Oh Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale together on a new project!

Look, all, Gabriella Monte and Sharpay Evans!

Forgiveness, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale!

Rivals in High School Musical, best friends in real life. So much so that in 2011 dicidieron get a tattoo together (although not the same design). The brunette and blond were photographed in Los Angeles as they put hands to the work to a new project.

At the moment it is all a mystery, but if we consider his latest work, a meeting like girls Disney it seems to be unlikely.

Tisdale she starred in the last film of the franchise Scary Movie while Hudgens has been very provocative from Spring Breakers to be a stripper for The Frozen Ground.

Maybe it is College Musical next to a more mature Zack Efron? Can you imagine?

For now we settle with this image and with the desire that soon we will know where we will see them together again…