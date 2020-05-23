“Mad Max: Fury Road ‘ confirms prequel focused on Furious

Photo: “Mad Max: Fury Road” will have a prequel focused on Furious / Via Warner Bros.

The director of “Mad Max: Fury Road”, George Miller, has confirmed a prequel centered on the character of Charlize Theron, Furious.

In an interview with The New York Times, Miller confirmed that Theron he would return to play the role of a younger version of the character.









Theron he played the role of Furious for the first time in 2015 in “Fury Road”, which is considered as one of the great action films of recent years.

Miller also ruled out the use of rejuvenation technology Theron. The director revealed that he wrote the draft of a prequel before that “Fury Road” the start of their filming, in addition to large stories for a large part of the characters.









At the beginning of the year, it was reported that the fifth installment of “Mad Max” had been confirmed to start filming this 2020.