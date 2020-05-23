Lily Collins ‘evolves’ in an orchid

“When a Lily evolves into an orchid”, were the words of the famous actress Lily Collins the post a beautiful photo on Instagram where she boasts using a fantastic dress small beige looks like that beautiful flower.

Collins modeled with a background floral highly contrasting design Stéphane Rolland, a prestigious French designer who also shared through their networks to the photograph of the actress wrapped delicately in their work.

“A beautiful bird of paradise”, this is how the designer of haute couture in paris to the famous that he is currently working on the new adaptation of ‘Les Miserables’ BBC.

In this adaptation, Collins interprets the classic and endearing role Fantinea woman of working-class abandoned by her rich lover, who is forced to take measures increasingly desperate to keep her small daughter.

