Let FX renews what we do in the shadows for season 3!

After two seasons highly-acclaimed for the cable network, FX has chosen to give the green light to a third season What we do in the shadowsthe adaptation of the series of the mockumentary written / directed Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, according to Deadline.

“We are incredibly happy that all of the critics and the public are involved Darkness, “ Said Nick Grad, president of original Programming, FX Entertainment in a press release. “Week after week, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to do a series of comedy funniest and best of the television.“

The renewal comes before the end of the 10 of June of its second season, the cable network that reveals the episodes from this season have an average of 3.2 million viewers total in platforms, linear and digital, including FX on Hulu, in the first six episodes, marking a 25 percent Increase in the audience in comparison with his first season.

What we do in the shadows the movie is based on simulated vampire 2014 of the same name that follows a group of vampires (Taika Waititi, Clement, Jonathan Brugh, Ben Fransham), who live together in modern day Wellington, New Zealand, as they perform the tasks day-to-day day-to-day life and the coexistence with other people, in addition to bringing a vampire (Cori Gonzalez-Macuer) who just passed by the group.

The synopsis of the official season 2 says: “In the course of the season, the vampires try to find their way in a world holidays, human Super Bowl, the trolls of the internet, a vampire energy that gets a promotion and gets drunk of power and, of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and murderers masked men who roam freely in the area of the Three States. What william is destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a family for the rest of your life?

The series is written and produced by Waititi and Clement. Starring Matt Berry (The crowd of YOU), Kayvan Novak (Prehistoric man), Natasia Demetriou (Year friends) and Harvey Guillen (The magi)

Season 2 will also be presented War of the Galaxies the ex-student Mark Hamill, who is the last great name that will appear in series with the first season, with guest stars including Dave Bautista, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Wesley Snipes, Paul Rubens and Tilda Swinton, who played roles of vampires.

The film won enthusiastic reviews from critics upon its release and quickly became a cult classic, international, driving to Waititi and Clement even more attention as actors, writers and directors. Since its launch, the film has had multiple sequels in development, with a sequel set in the group of werewolves that you see in the film directed by Anton (Rhys Darby, Jumanji: Welcome to the junglestill in active development, as well as a series of comedy of procedure based on the police officers seen in the film when they encounter paranormal events in Wellington.

The second season of 10 episodes will debut April 15 on FX and the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week later.