Kris Jenner-The mother of Kim Kardashian is repentant of having been unfaithful to the father his daughters

Kris Jenner it is one of the celebrities female strongest in the world and has managed to raise six children amazing. However, this does not mean that no past challenges and has committed a series of errors. A long time ago, Kris was married to Robert Kardashian and gave birth to Kourtney, Kim and Khloé and Rob Kardashian. However, at the end of the 1980s, it was revealed that Jenner was having an affair with a man named Todd Waterman, a football player.

When he learned the truth about this issue, Kris Jenner is not denied, rather, mentioned that she had her reasons, even though I was repentant.

Before he married Kardashian, Jenner had a romanceLa with a professional golfer known as Cesar Sanudo. Their relationship started after they met for the first time and the rest was history. However, they were separated when Sanudo was found with Kardashian. After this, Jenner and Kardashian began a relationship that later led to marriage.

Today, Jenner has categorized the step which was to lead to a great regret because it cost the man he loved with all his heart. To say the least, the american television personality has shown how much he regrets having cheated on her husband thirty years ago.

