Kris Jenner-The mother of Kim Kardashian is repentant of having been unfaithful to the father his daughters

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


The mother of Kim Kardashian had several romances in her life – Getty Images

While she was married to Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner was unfaithful and now reveals all the heart-rending story


Subscribe to WhatsApp Read Metro


By Publimetro

Monday 18th of November 2019, at 09:39

The mother of Kim Kardashian had several romances in her life – Getty Images