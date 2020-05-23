Katy Perry’s ‘learning to be a mom quick’ in the running of the bulls

2020-05-22 11:30:06

Katy Perry is “learning to be a mother quick” in the running of the bulls because it is in quarantine with Flynn, the son of her fiance Orlando Bloom, nine years, from his first marriage with Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry is “learning to be a mom quick” in the running of the bulls.

The actress of 35 years, who is currently pregnant with her and the first child of her fiance Orlando Bloom, is in quarantine with her nieces and son of Orlando, Flynn, aged nine, from his first marriage with Miranda Kerr and is said to be close to all the children is preparing for motherhood.

Talking about to pass the running of the bulls of Covid-19 with several small children, Katy told the show’s host chat to Graham Norton: “I’m learning to be a mom quick. Children gravitate toward me, through my music, so I’m used to them, but I’m I’m not used to that wake me up very early in the morning looking at me from the side of my bed! ”

Katy announced her pregnancy on the music video for his new song ‘Daisies’, to reveal his belly, but joked that his stomach was really bloated from eating fast food.

She said: “oh, That was quite early, so think that half of it (the coup) was Taco Bell! I thought: ‘What better way to reveal big news on my life to my fans that grew up with me through the music? “”

And Katy said that their single is a message to others to follow their dreams.

The judge of ‘American Idol’ said: “it Is a simple message of staying true to your dreams no matter what they say. In the pandemic, had a completely new meaning for me. I think I have given some things for granted. and when you leave this hell, I will live my best life and I will do all of the things that you may have put on the shelf because I thought that they were accessible at any time. “

‘The Graham Norton Show’ will be broadcast on BBC One, Friday (22.05.20) 10.45 pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

Key words: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr

Return the feed

.