Katherine McNamara ensures that Dylan O’brien gives the best hugs – movie News

The actress of ‘The runner of the maze’ has only good words for his fellow actor.

The corridor of the labyrinth: The evidence has already come to the cinemas -and has managed to be placed in the first position on the box office american!- and with it, the until now unknown Group B. The team MTV was able to talk with Katherine McNamara on his relationship with Dylan O’brien and the rest of the cast and, according to his words, they connected instantly: “It’s all the day by giving hugs! All of them are like that!”.

“It is one of my favorite people. I have a lot of respect for him and for his work. It’s like my older brother. We had so much fun in the shoot. Is so dedicated, particular and wonderful at what it does and does not let that hinder his shooting. He is still passing it well, he makes lots of jokes and fun more than many of us. I don’t know how she does it”.

It is clear that the cast of the sequel has done very good crumbs -as we saw in the premiere of the film – and McNamara confirms: “I Was a little concerned about to join the cast of the second film because they were already a family, but from the first moment I was received with open arms”.