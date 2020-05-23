Kamasi Washington has published the soundtrack of “Becoming”, the new documentary about Michelle Obama

The saxophonist american Kamasi Washington ago published just a week, last Friday, may 15, the soundtrack of “Becoming”, the new documentary about Michelle Obama, which premiered last Wednesday, may 6 in Netflix.

The film about the former first lady of the united States, led by Nadia Hallgrencontinues the promotional tour that Michelle made over 34 cities in his book of memoirs, “Becoming: A Guided Journal For Discovering Your Voice” (published in Spain with the title of “My story”), the most sold of its kind, with more than ten million copies. “Kamasi is not only a masterful musician, also has a unique sensibility that gives his music, for this comes deeply to the soul. Their sound is contempòráneo and timeless”, has stated Hallgren.