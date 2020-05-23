Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes walking his love at the Grammys | People and Celebrity

There is only that cater to the success of programs such as First dates to understand that this world, as she recited the title of another program of the end of the nineties, what you need is love. That’s why it’s not strange that the world yield to the demonstrations of affection of a couple that took four years to make public his courtship. This is Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, a couple of Hollywood stars, interracial and handsome. Who gives more to fall into the charm of love?

This has happened in the party prior to the Grammys, where oblivious to the stares, the cameras or the possible comments, just showed that they are well put together, comes in naturally, that smile betrays the lovers and that they are happy and don’t care anymore to know the people. Glances, smiles, whispers to the ear…, the gestures reveal that Katie Holmes, wife of actor Tom Cruise, returns to smile next to the winner of the Oscar for his performance of musician Ray Charles, in Ray.

According to a report in the journal PeopleHolmes, who from their media marriage and separation of Cruise has kept his personal life protected, he tried to pass unnoticed and to leave the table before that the organizer of the gala, Clive Davis, announced the presence of Jamie Foxx. It couldn’t be. Davis was faster and said: “This girl left the room just as he was about to present it,” he said, referring to Katie Holmes, “I Was sitting with Jamie Foxx. If you are going to sit together that are better than this night”, which provoked the laughter of the couple and the rest of the attendees.







Fun image of the two actors during the feast prior to the Grammys. Kevin Mazur Getty Images

Rumors about a relationship between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx dating back to 2013. After the couple saw her dancing candy at a charity event in the Hamptons (New York) in August of that year. Since then, there are many means of communication that have given a romance between the actors. Something that became official after seeing the light the first images, obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail and TMZ, the interpreters walk hand in hand on the beach in Malibu (California) at the beginning of the last month of September.

Holmes and Foxx have taken exceptional measures to keep their courtship a secret. A decision, which may be due to its interest in keeping your private life unless or because, according to have revealed several sources, when the actress signed in 2012 her divorce from Tom Cruise after six years of marriage and a daughter in common, Suri, included a clause that forbade Holmes make public any romantic relationship for a period of five years. Time has already been fulfilled.







Katie Holmes, whispers something into the ear of her partner Jamie Foxx at the party held before the Grammy Awards in New York. Kevin Mazur Getty Images

This is, therefore, the first public relation of Holmes, 38 years, since his divorce. For his part, Jamie Foxx, age 49, has two daughters and has never married. Your walk along the beach meant the first time around paparazis had managed to hunt down the couple, but already in 2015, the actress was seen at the birthday party that Foxx held in New York, and also dining together in the same city the last month of may, or up separately to a jet private van to Paris. Be that as it may, the couple already has a name for the media: JamKat, a nickname coined by the portal TMZ.