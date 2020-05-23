It alert of nostalgia! Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale showed that High School Musical is still alive in them (+ Photos)

Attention, Wildcats!

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale they met once more. But, on this occasion revived her step by High School Musicalthe project in which precisely met.

The two stars sat down together in the grandstand of The los Angeles Lakers, and could not fail to bring them out of their Gabriella and Sharpay interior.

Ashley subtituló an image that captured the special moment Instagram with a simple: “dance as if no one was watching.” Taking into account the environment of basketball, it almost felt as if they were back in the “We’re All in This Together”, the dance number of the movie first.

All that was missing was Corbin Bleu and Zac Efron.

Vanessa he also made the evening a family affair by bringing her sister Stella.

