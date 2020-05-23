how two trabajólicos young people seek to make their heads fall in love with

Two young people full of work they decide to join in a plan to which your heads will fall in love with and so them lower their work burden. Yes, not measured, that this “plan perfect” could also bring on consequences in case of not going out as they had hoped.

On the other hand, this friendship that has emerged with a specific objective in mind, you could achieve that both also end up realizing that united them something more than a purpose.

Original title

Set It Up.

Year

2018.

Duration

105 min.

Country

United States.

Address

Claire Scanlon.

Cast

Zoey Deutch, Glen Powell, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Meredith Hagner, Shyrley Rodriguez, Faith Logan, Wai Ching-Ho, Pete Davidson, Noah Robbins, Aaron Costa Ganis, Jake Robinson, Jeff Hiller, Doris McCarthy, Evan Parke.

Gender

Comedy.

[WATCH ON NETFLIX]