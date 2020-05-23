HBO Signature will marathon Westworld for the whole weekend

Three weeks ago the third season of Westworld came to an end, leaving several fans widowers, fiction. But not the marvel, HBO Signature has prepared a special marathon of the entire series.

From this Friday, the 22nd of may beginning and up to the 24th of may,you can enjoy all the chapters of the history of science fiction. For three days you will be able to, and continuously a full season in a day.

Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Aaron Paul, the show created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and a look on the free will of robots with consciousness in a park of entertainments futuristic.

In addition, the more fans of the program will be able to enjoy a fully immersive experience in HBO’s EXTRAS, the application of second screen of HBO, and delves in to expand the experience of each episode, with as secrets of the filming, additional information about their artists, photos, memes and hundreds of data that will surprise even the most expert about this last season.

