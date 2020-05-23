‘Frozen 2’, with Anna and Elsa, already has a release date in Disney+ Spain – News of film

The documentary series, ‘Far beyond it: So it became Frozen 2’ comes to the platform of ‘streaming’ of Disney’s the 26 of June.

Frozen 2, the sequel of Frozen, the kingdom of the ice (2013) and also the second highest grossing animated film in history -behind only The lion king (2019)-, it will be available in Spain for the sucriptores Disney+ on Friday, June 19. In addition, the platform of ‘streaming’ of Disney will premiere the documentary series Far beyond: making of Frozen 2on Friday 26 of June, only a week later.

With a collection world of 1,450 million dollars and with Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee the directors, the second part of Frozen, the kingdom of the ice takes up the adventures of sisters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) of Arendelle. These, in the company of Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sventhey undertake a journey into the unknown to find the source of the magical powers of the greatest of them and save his kingdom. ¡New songs! We’re new characters! It new emotions!

Apart from the film, with Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter and Alan Tudyk in the cast of voices, Disney+ premiered on the 26th of June fiction documentary Far beyond: making of Frozen 2, made up of six episodes, in which filmmakers, artists, composers and performers open their doors to the cameras to discover the work, the delivery and the collaboration necessary to create one of the titles most-anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Do you already have the urge to see Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven by exploring the unexplored? To whet your appetite, we remind you the official trailer of the second part prior to your arrival to Disney+ on the 19th of June.