First images of ‘The Politician’, the series of Ryan Murphy for Netflix

Netflix has made public this Thursday, the first images of ‘The Politician’, the new series from Ryan Murphy viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy this autumn. This comedy, whose first season will consist of 8 episodes, will be available from the 27th of September.

‘The Politician’, of RyanMurphy (‘The murder of Gianni Versace’, ‘Feud’, ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Glee’…), it is a comedy satirical dark which offers a unique glimpse of what it really takes to be someone in the world of politics.

Image from the series ‘The Politician’. (Netflix)

The new bet Netflix is headed by Ben Platt. The actor gives life to Payton Hobart, a student in wealthy Santa Barbara, California, has been known since the seven years he would be president of the united States. But before you will have to learn to manage the political landscape more treacherous of all: the high school of Saint Sebastian.

Image of ‘The Politician’. (Netflix)

To be elected President of the Student Council, secure a job at Harvard and stay on your particular path to success, Payton will have to be more cunning than their ruthless colleagues of class without sacrificing your own morality or your image.

Image of ‘The Politician’. (Netflix)

The cast of the first season of the series includes, in addition, to Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.