Find sword fish and globe: the new challenge visual that reveals to the networks

22 may, 2020 17:09

In social networks, viralizó a new challenge visual that puts to test the skills of the users: they must find the sword fish and the puffer fish.

During the required isolation, the people sought new ways to entertain himself and have fun while spending time at home. One of the ways to do this is to test the mind to decipher challenges visual: many of them them spread in social networks and challenging the users with their slogans.

The challenge visual of a panda hidden among the pills that went viral

This time, we present to you a challenge that was spread on Facebook and left you confused at all: it is an illustration that shows dozens of fish swimming in the sea and all look very similar to each other. However, the challenge is to find a sword fish and a puffer fish hiding among them. Then we leave the image that is viralizó in social networks. The answers are at the end of this note!

Another challenge visual that caused a furore online was a figure that was hiding the names of 30 songs from the 90s. Some of the topics are of hiphop. Others are classic rock, from bands such as Oasis, Guns N’ Roses, Pulp or The Stone Roses. You can also find artists with hits pop such as Madonna, Take That and Christina Aguilera.

The answers to the riddle hidden in this illustration is located below. The 30 songs from the decade of the 90 that are hidden in the image are:

Torn – Natalie Imbruglia Waterfalls – TLC Two Princes – Spin Doctors Gangsta”s Paradise – Coolio Iris – Goo Goo Dolls Around The World – Daft Punk Wonderwall – Oasis Losing My Religion – R. E. M. Vogue – Madonna Buddy Holly – Weezer Basket Case – Green Day November Rain – Guns N’ Roses Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chilli Peppers Don’t Speak – No Doubt Genie In A Bottle – Christina Aguilera Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot Rhythm Is A Dancer – Snap Barbie Girl – Aqua Enter Sandman – Metallica Bed Of Roses – Bon Jovi Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden Runaway Train – Soul Asylum All The Small Things – Blink 182 Bittersweet Symphony – The Verve Relight My Fire – Take That Diamonds And Pearls – Prince Disco 2000 – Pulp Why Does It Always Rain On Me? – Travis Friday I’m In Love – The Cure Killing Me Softly – The Fugees

Here we leave the answer to the challenge above and the location of the sword fish and the puffer fish hiding in the picture:

The challenge the visual (almost impossible) that invades the networks: a rooster among the hens

Listen to The 100 throughout the day click here

If you want to listen to Radio Mitre click here