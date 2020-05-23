Find sword fish and globe: the new challenge visual that reveals to the networks

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


22 may, 2020 17:09

In social networks, viralizó a new challenge visual that puts to test the skills of the users: they must find the sword fish and the puffer fish.

During the required isolation, the people sought new ways to entertain himself and have fun while spending time at home. One of the ways to do this is to test the mind to decipher challenges visual: many of them them spread in social networks and challenging the users with their slogans.

The challenge visual of a panda hidden among the pills that went viral

This time, we present to you a challenge that was spread on Facebook and left you confused at all: it is an illustration that shows dozens of fish swimming in the sea and all look very similar to each other. However, the challenge is to find a sword fish and a puffer fish hiding among them. Then we leave the image that is viralizó in social networks. The answers are at the end of this note!

Another challenge visual that caused a furore online was a figure that was hiding the names of 30 songs from the 90s. Some of the topics are of hiphop. Others are classic rock, from bands such as Oasis, Guns N’ Roses, Pulp or The Stone Roses. You can also find artists with hits pop such as Madonna, Take That and Christina Aguilera.

Challenge music: the illustration that hides 30 songs of the 90s
Challenge music: the illustration that hides 30 songs of the 90s

The answers to the riddle hidden in this illustration is located below. The 30 songs from the decade of the 90 that are hidden in the image are:

  1. Torn – Natalie Imbruglia
  2. Waterfalls – TLC
  3. Two Princes – Spin Doctors
  4. Gangsta”s Paradise – Coolio
  5. Iris – Goo Goo Dolls
  6. Around The World – Daft Punk
  7. Wonderwall – Oasis
  8. Losing My Religion – R. E. M.
  9. Vogue – Madonna
  10. Buddy Holly – Weezer
  11. Basket Case – Green Day
  12. November Rain – Guns N’ Roses
  13. Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  14. Don’t Speak – No Doubt
  15. Genie In A Bottle – Christina Aguilera
  16. Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot
  17. Rhythm Is A Dancer – Snap
  18. Barbie Girl – Aqua
  19. Enter Sandman – Metallica
  20. Bed Of Roses – Bon Jovi
  21. Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden
  22. Runaway Train – Soul Asylum
  23. All The Small Things – Blink 182
  24. Bittersweet Symphony – The Verve
  25. Relight My Fire – Take That
  26. Diamonds And Pearls – Prince
  27. Disco 2000 – Pulp
  28. Why Does It Always Rain On Me? – Travis
  29. Friday I’m In Love – The Cure
  30. Killing Me Softly – The Fugees

Here we leave the answer to the challenge above and the location of the sword fish and the puffer fish hiding in the picture:

The challenge the visual (almost impossible) that invades the networks: a rooster among the hens

