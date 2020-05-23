Federation of Gymnastics of the US provides $ 215 million to victims of sexual abuse

It is still sliding! There is more news for you.

The Federation of Gymnastics in the united states (USA Gymnastics) offered $ 215 million to the victims of sexual abuse exmédico of selected Larry Nassar to resolve the legal claims, a plan that the lawyer of more than 200 victims he called “unacceptable”.

The offer was disclosed Thursday in a plan of reorganization 76-page presented by the sport’s governing body of the united States before the bankruptcy court of the southern district of Indiana.

The victims are among the more than 300 people who have sued to USA Gymnastics for not having safeguarded properly Nassar, who in 2018 was sentenced to between 40 and 125 years in prison for abuse of women gymnasts.

USA Gymnastics, which hopes to escape the bankruptcy process before the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July, says that women who are abused by Nassar can vote in the group to accept $ 215 million to resolve all claims or continue with lawsuits and collecting judgments of the insurance policies of the organization.

“It has always been our goal to reach a consensual agreement with all our creditors through the bankruptcy process,” said president and ceo of USA Gymnastics, Li Li Leung.

“While we do not yet have an agreement with the Committee representing the victims, we still hope to reach an agreement,” he said.

“This plan allows for ongoing negotiations between the parties and we hope that the discussions will lead to an agreement that is supported by all parties in the case.”

John Manly, a lawyer of more than 200 athletes who accused Nassar, told the New York Times and the Indianapolis Star that the plan was “unacceptable”.

“Talking with my clients and other lawyers, there is a better chance that (the president of the united States), Donald Trump support (their political rival) Bernie Sanders that victims who accept this offer,” said Manly at Times.

Manly, whose clients include the gymnasts olympic Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, also criticized the Olympic Committee and Paralympic united States (USOPC) for not taking the issue sufficiently seriously at the time.

“It is time that all begin to ask ourselves why the sponsors of USOPC continue supporting an organization that so openly indifferent to the sexual abuse of girls and women,” tweeted Manly.

The lawyer told the Star that the plan showed “contempt, continuous and flagrant” for more than 500 women who participate in its programs.