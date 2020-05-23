Facebook viral Man | escapes with her lover and ends contagiándose of coronavirus | FB | Face | Twitter | Italy | covid-19 | coronavirus today | Uk | stories | nnda nnrt Viral

In Twitter was published the story began to spread and become viral in Facebook. A man of nationality English was getting sick of coronavirus and now it is isolated and in quarantine, however his wife could never find out how he contracted this new virus that has been classified by the WHO as a pandemic.

The subject’s identity has not been revealed, but the story itself. He resides in the north of England, and he confessed to the doctors got infected with the covid-19 to get away in secret to Italy, and it was not alone but with his lover. After arriving in the country trasalpino, he submitted to the test of the swab, the same that confirmed that has coronavirus. His story is viral Facebook.

According to the Sun newspaper, it is a person “wealthy with a stable job and well-paid”, would have indicated a family newspaper English. “Your case would be fun, but to be so serious. The man confessed to what he had been doing in Italy and that his wife does not have even the slightest idea” how he was able to get coronavirus because she believes that he became ill during a business trip in the same british soil.

“He thought that he had the excuse perfect to carry out his adventure, but had not taken account of the crisis of the coronavirus” said the source the british newspaper the Sun. Italy is the country hardest hit in Europe by the covid-19, for until the time they go over 30 thousand infected and 2 thousand deaths. Then you read more about this rare history viralizó in Facebook and Twitter.

Cheating husband catches coronavirus on secret trip to Italy with mistress – and his quarantined wife has no idea https://t.co/piUm8m9N0s — Original RAO (@RobertAlai) March 17, 2020

What to do if I have a patient with a coronavirus in the house?

What to do if I have a patient with a coronavirus in the house?

Four tips to strengthen your immune system against the outbreak of coronavirus

Four tips to strengthen your immune system against the outbreak of coronavirus

Ricky Martin criticized those who do not meet the quarantine by COVID-19

Ricky Martin criticized those who do not meet the quarantine by COVID-19

Tips of WHO to take care of the stress caused by the pandemic coronavirus

Tips of WHO to take care of the stress caused by the pandemic coronavirus