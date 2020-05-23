Even supermodel Miranda Kerr has to deal with the sibling rivalry

Miranda Kerr just gave birth to Hart, his second son, first with her husband, Evan Spiegel, creator of Snapchat. And she is completely honest in relation to how difficult and challenging that has been, even for a supermodel with a bank account quite large, juggle with a baby, your older child (Flynn, of seven years, the product of his first marriage with Orlando Bloom), her company Kora Organics, and with the care of your personal appearance. It is not easy to be divided among so many responsibilities.

His biggest challenge is also the most basic: “Time. With the first you have a lot more time because it is only one. With two, you have to make sure that you spend enough time with the two. Together and individually.”, said the supermodel from australia.

Your baby and your business – a unique line of organic products for the skin – keep her busy: “I do a lot of work while he sleeps. What achievement because it is my business. I can work from home. What I’m seeing in the baby monitor while I talk to you.”, added.

And suddenly he heard a burst of noise of a baby and cooing. “There it is, my small man. Already woke up.”, said Kerr.

Has there ever been any sibling rivalry from Kerr gave birth to Hart? After all, those who have been only children at least temporarily, we generally do not accept with grace having to share the attention.

It turns out that Flynn loves to be the older brother – says Miranda with a certain reserve.

“Since we first got married, he went into the bedroom the next day – kept repeating that I wanted a little brother or sister and I told him that I had to wait until we were married – when I was pregnant and I told her on the third month, I was very excited. “He said specifically that he wanted a little brother.”, commented Kerr.

“The other day that she was here with me said to me, ‘Mommy, I want you to know that I feel a little frustrated. I feel that we are not spending enough time together.’ I said, ‘Sweetheart, of course you understand. I want you to know that I love you and we’re going to have lots of fun with your brother, and also alone the two of us.’ At this time I’m breastfeeding so the baby needs me every hour and a half. It was very good to express its own emotions.”, ended.