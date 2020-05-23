Eva Longoria celebrates their four years of marriage

“Four years ago today I married this handsome man. The soul that is more friendly that I have ever known. Thank you for being the best partner in marriage and in life! May God continue to bless our journey together. I love you love of my life! Happy anniversary!”, wrote Longoria on the social network.

After the publication, the reactions did not wait and personalities of the medium expressed their congratulations.

“Awwwwwww I love us. (Yes I threw me in there),” wrote the tennis player Serena Williams.

Serena was joined by actor Mario Lopez, the influencer Jay Shetty, actress Olivia Munn, among others.