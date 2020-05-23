Elle Fanning has starred in the tape “Reached your dream” | PHOTOS | Cinema

The actress Elle Fanning returns to the big screen starring in the movie “Reaching your dream”. The production has as goal to share the importance of not giving up dreams despite the difficulties.

The 30 of January of 2017, it was revealed that the actor Max Minghella would make his debut as a director with “Reaching your dream” from a screenplay that he himself wrote, the following month it was announced that Elle Fanning starred in the film and on the 11th of July, of the same year, the main production of the tape began in London, England, with the rest of the cast also confirmed.

As you recall, it was in 2011 that Elle Fanning starred in her first starring role as Alice Dainard in the blockbuster sci-fi “Super 8” under the production of Steven Spielberg and address of J. J. Abrams.

The cast of “Alcanzanto your dream” it is also confirmed by Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, Agnieszka Grochowska, Clara Rugaard, Archie Madekwe, among other great figures, led by Max Minghella in the direction.

“Alcanzanto your dream” will make its debut in Peru this August 29.