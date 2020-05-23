Celebrates 10 years of ‘Lost’, the series that revolutionized the tv

The 22 of September of 2004, long before the domain of the platforms of ‘streaming’, a series beginning to revolutionize the television fiction with a pilot episode, filmed in island of Oahu (Hawaii), which then broke records as the most expensive produced in the history of television and that, for six seasons, has hooked tens of millions of people around the planet.

Almost six years later, on 23 may 2010, ‘Lost’ was close to six deliveries which led to all kinds of theories and that garnered a legion of admirers as perhaps never before had gotten another television fiction. He did it with a double episode final issued simultaneously -something then novel – in all of the countries in which it is relayed to the series.

The production of the channel ‘ABC’ american concluded for many viewers without answering all the questions of the complex web woven throughout the six seasons, in which commuters survivors of flight 815 of Oceanic Airlines, between the cities of Sydney and Los Angeles, pass through all kinds of experiences on an island apparently deserted Pacific after the loss of the aircraft.

Questions that lingered in the air even after the minutes of epilogue produced for the DVD release of the last season of the series, and which form part of the very nature of ‘Lost’, acclaimed as one of the best series in the history of television, as credited, among other awards, a Golden Globe and six Emmy awards.

The creation of J. J. Abrams, Jeffrey Lieber and Damon Lindelof became a global phenomenon that marked an era and set the bar very high for the series telvisivas that have occurred since then, although there are those who have reached or even exceeded its impact in recent years, such as ‘Game of Thrones’.

Of phenomenon fan cult series, the rumors about a possible return of ‘Lost’ have not stopped ringing during the last decade, although both the performer and the responsible of the production have been commissioned to thwart the hopes of the followers in the last times, as did the actress Evangeline Lilly (Kate in the series) to point out to Entertainment Weekly that “I do not like neither the returns nor the ‘remakes’”.

“No, there is not ‘Lost’. I don’t know if you can do it again. It might be good, but would always be compared to the first. Let her alone, let her be what he was, fabulous, wonderful. It was, I believe, something that changed the lives of many people”, assured the daily Observer a few days ago Jean Higgins, executive producer of ‘Lost’.

THE KEYS TO SUCCESS

In a cast as vast as the stories criss-crossed along the 121 episodes of the series, stand out actors such as Jorge Garcia (Hurley), Josh Holloway (Sawyer), Yunjin Kim (Sun-Hwa), Evangeline Lilly (Kate), Terry O Quinn (John Locke), Naveen Andrews (Sayid), Matthew Fox (Jack) and Daniel Dae Kim (Jin-Soo), present in the plot in almost all of the episodes during the six seasons.

Evangeline Lilly, Naveen Andrews, Matthew Fox and Michael Emerson (Ben Linus) took the Golden Globe for their roles in the series, and Emerson, which joined in the second season, won an Emmy award for best supporting actor, like Terry O Quinn.

The series was leaving dozens of mysterious items that remain from then on in the imagination of their followers and are just as famous as the protagonists of ‘Lost’: the polar bear, the black smoke, the Initiative Dharma, the series of numbers and to the island itself in just after the crash of the plane in which they traveled.

The big question that remained unanswered during the six seasons of ‘Lost’ was the meaning of the island, what it represented and, precisely, in that mystery lies a large part of the success of the series, by the amount of theories that emerged in this regard, and of which their own writers are fed on occasion.

“‘Lost’, metaphorically, it was about lost people that need redemption and look for a meaning to their lives,” explained Carlton Cuse, screenwriter and producer of the series, in an act related to the tenth anniversary of the premiere of the series, and also clarified that the characters “were never dead all the time”, as well as that the island, contrary to what many predicted, “never was a purgatory”.

While the survivors of the accident are struggling to continue with life on the idyllic island full of strange phenomena, look at the past shows the identity of each of the protagonists, although half of the series, the perspective changes to show that it had been them once they managed to leave the island.

“The characters survived the accident and were in an island is very real. The final was to be spiritual and to explain the journey and the destination of all of them. Obviously, there are many mysteries, but in the final episode, we have opted for trying to answer things like what is the meaning of life and what happens when you die,” explained Cuse then.

In may of 2006, we launched ‘The Lost Experience’, an interactive game designed to allow followers to expand the universe of the series and in which the obtained response to some of the mysteries of those mythological elements of ‘Lost’ that kept you in suspense to the viewers for the 121 episodes.

In the united States, the series won more than 15 million viewers on average during the first three seasons of broadcast on ‘ABC’, with peaks of up to 24 million, a figure that fell from the fourth season, although it always remained above the 10 million viewers.

Some audiences in the millions that is multiplied around the world, making ‘Lost’ in one of the most successful series of the history.

