Caitlyn Jenner offers details about his divorce with Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner he decided to open his heart and tell the Daily Mail important episodes of his life, especially in regard to their transition process, their relationship with the family Kardashian and the grounds for divorce faced with Kris.

“When Kris and I broke up, it was not for a problems trans. It was for a million other reasons,” he said.

“Kris and I had a great relationship for a long time. We built an incredible familybut circumstances and people change. And I think that the most difficult thing is to be able to make those changes together and continue to be so strong”, he added.

He stressed that since the relationship didn’t work and they decided to put an end to each other.

Marriage

Caitlyn was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015, and the couple shares two daughters, with the well-known Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Until now we knew few details about the real reason of their divorce. Now, both have been in a relationship quite cordial.

