Blanca Soto, the love of Fernando Colunga on the screen and real life

Many rumors have gone around to the sentimental life of the heartthrob of telenovelas, Fernando Colungasince rare have been the times that he has spoken something about your private life, so when it leaks out some detail of the actor, his fans are surprised, as it now became known that the actor continues his romance with the actress Blanca Soto.

Some weeks ago, Fernando Colunga, 54 years old, was seen again on television and caused a sensation among the public, who had lost track some years ago.

This time, the journalist Maxine Woodside has revealed in his program “All for the woman” who, from that agreed in the soap opera “Because love commands”, Fernando Colunga and Blanca Soto they continue with their intense relationship.

Fernando and White match in a production from Telemundo, “Malverde: patron saint”. “Live together in Miami, are very happy and are now going to start together the series ‘Malverde: patron saint’, the two are going to be in the project. He has always been very discreet in his love affairs but they make nice couple, had already lasted for quite a few years,” said Maxine.

Blanca Soto is an american actress and model of mexican, 41 years old, that has given life to several characters on the screen, in addition, has been the face of several magazine covers such as Vanity, or People. Telemundo was the star of the narcoserie “Lady Steel.”

The actress has been married on two previous occasions, in the first place, was united in marriage with Bill Holefelder, who was widowed in 2004, after the case with Jack Hartnett and divorced in 2011.

Although, Fernando Colunga and Blanca Soto keep your relationship in private, he has expressed that he would like to form a family. And it seems that he has found love and happiness at the side of this beautiful interpreter of mexico.

And although the lovebirds have not shared images in a couple, we will be able to see them together at least on the screen exuding love.

