Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and “Stranger Things”, between the winners of the “Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020: Let’s celebrate together!”

The event, presented by Victoria Justice, will count with the presence of artists such as Ariana Grande or Shawn Mendes, and grant to the NBA champion LeBron James, the award Generation Change by 2020. You will meet the Spanish Artist Favorite and Influencer Spanish Favorite of this edition

The time came to meet the winners of the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020: Let’s celebrate together! Billie Eilish, Ellen DeGeneres, Dwayne Johnson, Shawn Mendes, Millie Bobby Brown, Dove Cameron, The Avengers: Endgame, Stranger Things and Annie LeBlanc are some of the that you will have at home one of the coveted blimps oranges Nickelodeon, whose delivery will be on Saturday, 23 may at 12:00 pm exclusively on Nickelodeon Spain. The event presented by Victoria Justice (Victorious), will be full of stars, surprises, original, collected from the famous airship orange, and, of course, a lot of slime! #KCA.

Ariana Grande, Bill Fagerbakke, Billie Eilish, BTS, Camila Cabello, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, Dove Cameron, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Lil Nas X, Millie Bobby Brown, Shawn Mendes, SSSniperWolf, the distribution of Stranger Things (Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink), and the Henry Danger (Jace Norman, Rail Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Cooper Barnes, Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen), among others, form the list of celebrities that will be present in these Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards 2020: Let’s celebrate together!

In addition, the event will feature a special appearance by the protagonists of The Avengers: EndgameRobert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner; a sneak preview of the new action series from Nickelodeon The Astronauts, of Imagine Entertainment; as well as unique times, as JoJo Siwa discovering slime surprise in every corner of your house; a performance from the singer and actor Asher Angel of his single “All Day”; and a look at exclusive to the journey of Nick”s Slime in Space.

Award Generation Change 2020

The NBA champion and global icon LeBron James will receive this award in honor of its commitment to foster real and lasting change through education. The innovative School, “I PROMISE” of the family Foundation LeBron James helps the students most at risk and the family members of these with the support, planning and resources needed to thrive both at the educational level as well as in their homes, thus creating a new model for public education, and urban.

Nominated Spanish

After the broadcasting of the event, will be announced local winners in the categories of Spanish Artist Favorite, played between Alexity, Daniela Blasco and Naim Darrechi, and Influencer Spanish Favorite, for which I have competed Angela Marble, Carlota Torres, Jose Julio and Natalia Jiménez.

As part of its traditional commitment and dedication to children, Nickelodeon will support the initiative No Kid Hungry, a campaign charity to end child hunger in the united States, and for this reason, during the program will present a donation of $ 1 million to help all those affected by the panun total of 34 million school meals. No Kid Hungry is working to ensure that all children receive 3 meals a day, not just during times of crisis, but also the rest of the year. #KCA

N. P.This press release has been sent by the channel or company mentioned. Any mistake, typo or error of any kind are the responsibility of the author of the original. This press note is reproduced only for spreading the information that it contains.