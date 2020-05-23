Barack and Michelle Obama will give the speech at graduation, virtual YouTube

© MICHAEL REYNOLDS/epa/Corbis



The first graduation virtual for the graduates of 2020 was in the hands of John Krasinski (The Office), followed by the ceremony, which offered Facebook. The following will be borne by YouTube.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families expect and, with the current state of the world, YouTube is giving you inspiration in the form of a ceremony virtual,” said Susanne Daniels, global director of original content for YouTube.

The graduation of YouTube, in honor of the students who may not physically attend her graduation ceremony as a result of the pandemic COVID-19, will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 12 p. m. Pacific time (PST), will feature speeches by Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, activist Malala Yousafzai and the ceo of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai.

The band members of k-pop BTS is responsible for putting the atmosphere, along the colombian artist Maluma, grupo latino CNCO and other world famous artists such as Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, and Lizzo.

Graduation “Dear Class of 2020” on the giant video will also count with the presence of the singers Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys, as well as with the participation of actress Kerry WashingtonDjango Unchained), actress Zendaya (Spider–Man: Far away from home)and various celebrities from YouTube like Dude Perfect and Try Guys. In the description of the event, YouTube said that it will also feature a special guest but we will have to wait until the 6 of June to discover who they are.

Following in the footsteps of Facebook, who encouraged the participants to use Messenger Rooms, Google invites graduates to connect with their classmates and loved ones through their service video conferencing, Google Meet.

