Barack and Michelle Obama share their musical playlist of the summer | News

Barack Obama is accustomed to sharing, from time to time, different music playlists with the songs that I usually listen to. To higher, last year his wife Michelle surprised us with a playlist to celebrate Valentine’s Day (“Forever Mine” included forty-four songs, with titles of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Rihanna, among many others). However, on this occasion, the marriage has gone a step further by making your list of summer together.

Something new, something old, something fast, something slow

Everything is born of an agreement signed with Spotify at the beginning of the last month of June to “develop, produce and lend their voices to certain podcasts, connecting them with listeners around the world on issues of great scope”. On this playlist, which also includes a total of forty-four songs, the former president of the united States explains that:

With the summer coming to an end, here’s a sample of what Michelle and I have been listening to: something new, something old, something fast, something slow. I hope you enjoy it.

In this way, in the playlist live music of Frank Sinatra, Toots & The Maytals, the Rolling Stones and Charles Mingus, with other of Lizzo, Rosalia, Lil Nas X, Beyoncé, Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak, The Black Keys and Sharon Van Etten, among many other names. Available just below.