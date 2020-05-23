Ashley Tisdale never imagined the success that would have ‘High School Musical’ | Entertainment

The nice Ashley Tisdale (30) still can’t believe that the success of the film ‘High School Musical’, as neither can believe that the fans of the tape have continued supporting them in the 10 years that have passed since its premiere.

“Nobody thought that was going to have the success that he had. Really had success thanks to the fans, and that we have supported over all these years has been incredible,” said Ashley in ‘Entertainment Tonight’.

By the work and grace of the Disney Channel, the protagonists of the film, own Ashley, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu gathered to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the film, which turned to shine the chemistry that is between them.

“I love to see that we remain willing, and we like to get together and that we have that connection. It was a very special moment in our lives,” said Ashley.

The great absent of the meeting was Zac Efron, even though it was a present by sending a recorded message, which was glad to their comrades, who predict good things for your future career.

“Who of us could win an Oscar some day? I think that Zac may is on the way of completing winning an Oscar,” said the artist.