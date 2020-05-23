Anya Taylor-Joy is the face of the new fragrance of Viktor&Rolf, Flowerbomb Midnight

PARIS, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ —

Viktor&Rolf presents a new journey olfactory, Flowerbomb Midnight, a sensual and mysterious explosion of flowers, represented by the actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

At 22 years, the actress british-argentina born in America appears in five films in 2019. From Glass, Radioactive, Playmobil: The Movie, Here Are The Young Men, the next release of X-Men The New Mutants, has joined in addition to season five of Peaky Blinders and give voice to a character in the next release of the Netflix Age of Resistance. Their bold actions have been placed in order to make the transition from young actress emerging Hollywood star.









“Anya Taylor-Joy is the embodiment of our new feminine fragrance: it is at once sensual, mysterious, and powerful, and uniquely multi-dimensional,” said Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.

In the campaign of Flowerbomb Midnight performed by Inez&Vinoodh, Taylor-Joy is an archetype of a goddess floral modern. From the very heart of the bottle of Flowerbomb Midnight , is initially covered by a veil. At midnight, begins its metamorphosis: it is clear from his haute couture for liderarse, in a bouquet of flowers couture black satin. A modern explosion of femininity, the campaign is built around the mystery and ambivalence, to show a woman who becomes powerful in itself. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qv3rEtWhkw&list=PLUhbT_m7l43-IQXJD7EOuj7SBlP1ZHQAM&index=3&t=0s

As Taylor-Joy said: “I was Born with a little bit of fire in me”, and this fire is evident in the seductive and powerful campaign of Flowerbomb Midnight. “It was very rewarding and Viktor&Rolf think of me it’s like a dream. I deeply admire Viktor&Rolf for his art and I feel that we share the same aesthetic; I’ve always been obsessed with perfume.”

Flowerbomb Midnight is a new addition to a brand disruptive for the family of fragrances Viktor&Rolf. Created in conjunction with Viktor&Rolf and four prestigious perfumers (IFF) – Dominique Ropion, Domitille Michalontransferred-Bertier, Carlos Benaïm and Fanny Bal – this fragrance is a beautiful combination of two chords, distinctive softly:the mystery of Night-Blooming Jasmine Living(TM), and second skin of patchouli and musk. When combined, they produce a fragrance full of possibility and contrasts. In addition, the fruity notes of black currant and pomegranate shine in front of a heady floral heart dominated by Night-Blooming Jasmine Living(TM). Bergamot adds a note of fresh, spicy enhanced by the aromatic pepper pink. A touch of praline, patchouli, a soft accord of vanilla and white musk powder are combined in a trail persistent.









The scent of Flowerbomb Midnight is encapsulated in a beautiful and ultra-modern granada black diamonds. The bottle becomes a form rail and a faceted, coated by a lacquer of metal in textured black.

