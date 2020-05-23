Not all the news is about the Coronavirus, Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child.

The actress of 33 years old is expecting her first child together with her ex-fiance Paul Michael, according to the publication People. Another source also confirmed the news to E! News: “It’s true, Amanda is pregnant. It is very, very early. Their parents know.” The couple apparently had also confirmed the news, however this test did not last long.

On Tuesday, Paul Michael had posted on Instagram a selfie of both of you, and in the next picture an ultrasound with her name; in addition to the caption “Baby in the making” (Baby under manufacturing). However, the post was deleted after a few hours of being posted.

The news about the baby arriving days after it was rumored that the couple had ended their relationship. Amanda and Paul were committed the Valentine’s Day of this year and in three weeks they announced their breakup. However, Bynes posted a selfie with Michael on march 9, a day after the announcement of the separation. He accompanied this picture with the quote “My love” (My love) explaining that they have been reconciled or that the least are on good terms.

Amanda Bynes is currently in a treatment center to resolve their mental health problems. His lawyer David A. Esquibias hasn’t commented on the pregnancy but it has stated on other rumors: “Any report that Amanda suffers from problems of alcohol or drug addiction are completely false. She is seeking treatment for his current mental health problems.” The attorney concluded by asking for privacy for the actress could concentrate on his recovery.