Alicia Keys postpones his world tour by the pandemic

The tour was to introduce the new album, ALICIAof Alicia Keys, which in principle was going to hit the market on march 20. However, the global crisis of the coronavirus suspended the release indefinitely, although the public already knows several singles from this album as Good Job, Underdog or Show Me Love or Time Machine.

“To my dear family, know that my heart is broken because the world tour ALICIA of 2020 will have to be postponed”, said this Thursday the singer on Twitter.

“We have been waiting patiently to see how I was the world. We have kept the dates as much as we can, but the safety and health of my beautiful family is paramount. Believe me, I’m looking forward to seeing you soon. In the meantime, please remain safe, stay patient, and I’m sure that I will be with you as soon as we can gather,” he added.

The artist, who has for 30.1 million followers on Twitter, accompanied his message with an animated avatar with its appearance that moved in function of the voice Keys.

The tour ALICIA I had planned to start its journey on the 5th of June in Dublin and watched two performances in Spain: the 4th of July in Madrid and the 7 in the same month in Barcelona.

The european stretch of the tour included concerts in other countries such as the Uk, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway or Switzerland.

Subsequently, the tour would return to north America with their first concert american in Jacksonville (Florida) on July 28.

The tour was going to happen also, and throughout the summer in cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, New York, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles to complete their journey, again in Florida, with a concert on September 22 in the city of Hollywood.

