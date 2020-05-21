Zac Efron made a list of everything you love Lily Collins and we have not stopped crying

One of the best things brought to us by the 2019, was Zac Efron and Lily Collins in a romance movie (at least), and it is that despite the hundreds of wishes of the fans for that one day out in real life, both say they are only best friends.

Zac and Lily have spent a lot of time together the last days by “Extremely Wicked…’, premiere which by the way, he urges us in Mexico.

And that is why, Glamour magazine USA, did a video with the main characters of the movie ‘Ted Bundy’, in the who put to test their friendship.

In one of the dynamics, both actors had to say the 5 things we most loved on the other and the two demonstrated that they know too much and they have a relationship endearing.

Here the things that he said Lily Collins Zac:

1. “It brings out the best out of all the people”

2. “You’re incredibly humble,”

3. “Not afraid to try new things”

4. “You say the best compliments without expecting one back”

5. “You have an impressive memory of things I said to you in the past.”

IT IS AS WELL AS ZAC EFRON DECLARES HIS LOVE TO LILY COLLINS

And here are the things that we melted that said Zac about Lily:

1. “I love you…”

2. “You’re too smart”

3. “Fun”

4. “Positive”

5. “Never afraid to try new things in the set, no matter how strange the role. You make Me feel safe”

6. “You’re an instagrammer super cool, your selfies are the best I have ever seen in my life”

7. “You have a beautiful smile”

8. “You make friends so easy “

9. “My whole family loves you”

10. “And my favorite thing about you is your obsession with baking, Taylor Swift, and you are the only people that I know who actually bake cookies..”

11. “You are amazing”

12. “That’s the short list about what I love you.”

Zac only had to say 5 compliments but hey, this is the test of who really loves Lily Collins and we melted…

Check out the video!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KBWXLAp-zU(/embed)

The chemistry of Efron and Collins is undeniable and it seems unreal that you have at least a crush with each other but well, we resignaremos…some day.

We love them!