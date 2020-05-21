Westworld 3: explanation of the end | What happened and what it means for season 4? | HBO | TV Series | the united States Fame

The third season of “Westworld”, the vast science fiction epic developed by spouses Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, premiered on HBO march 15, 2020 and ending may 3, 2020. While the first delivery took as a subtitle ‘The maze’ and the second, ‘The door’, the third, is called ‘The new world’.

This installment of the fiction, based on the film of the same name from 1973 written and directed by Michael Crichton, develops three months after the events of the second season, with Pains escaping Westworld, along with some processing cores (“pearls”), including that of Bernard.

While it is in Neo-Los Angeles in 2058, Dolores develops a relationship with Caleb, and gets to learn how the artificial beings and humans of lower class are treated in the real world. Meanwhile, Maeve is located in another part of the park Delos, one based in fascist Italy during the Second World War. William, who also left Westworld at the end of the second season, is now haunted by visions of his daughter Emily, and aches and Pains.

Westworld | Trailer from the end of season 3

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF THE SEASON 3 “WESTWORLD”?

In ‘Crisis Theory’ (3×08), the last episode of the third season of “Westworld”, Caleb arrives at Incite, where Serac is looking for the key to the ‘Valley Beyond’ between the memories of Pain. That is where they get Maeve and explains he is with Serac because this promised to gather it together with your daughter.

Rehoboam reveals that the plan designed by Solomon for Aches and Caleb is not the salvation of the human race but the book of revelation. Appalled, Maeve confronts Serac, which is only the spokesman of Rehoboam, and before you can erase all memory of aches and Pains connected to the computer and attaches to his memory.

In the midst of their conversation, Dolores explains that she never had the key, that is Bernard, and that was why it was so essential to his plan. After explaining once more that “there is ugliness in this world, disorder, I chose to see the beauty”, disappears from the field. Pain has died and has been deleted in its entirety.

What pain will come back in the fourth season of “Westworld”? (Photo: HBO)



However, when you removed the memories of Pain, it also erased the memory of Solomon by giving the system access to Serac, thus sealing his fate. Caleb tells Rehoboam to run the final command, that is to say it removes the control to Serac and the AI deletes itself.

Caleb and Maeve leave Serac bleeding on the ground, and then covered the devastated urban landscape of Los Angeles while she utters his characteristic line: “This is the new world, and in this world, you can be whoever you fucking want to.”

But the third installment of the “Westworld” it doesn’t end there, it includes two scenes post-credits. First, William is considered to be the savior of the world and comes up to the facilities of Delos, where he is with Charlotte Hale, who confirms his idea and presents a better copy of it. The clone will cut the throat of his human version what William is dead?

The second sequence seems to take several years after, as it appears Bernard is covered with a lot of dust, returning to connect itself to discover where they had been the hosts who have gone to the “other life”.

How William died at the end of the third season of “Westworld”? (Photo: HBO)

WHAT DOES IT MEAN THE END FOR SEASON 4 OF “WESTWORLD”?

Then, what Dolores is really dead? The hostess explained to Maeve that in reality all of the hosts are copies of it because it was the first hostess to work and others were created from it. But, Bernard has explained to Studds that he no longer feels the presence of Pain in the same way.

For the fans that kept the hope that Pains would survive to slaughter, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, they made it clear in a recent interview with Variety that the host who appeared in the first season is gone forever.

“Dolores is dead. We have not yet made public the direction that it is taking the series, but the funny thing of it is that, from the beginning, Lisa and I wanted to do a series that will reinvent constantly. That could be a different series each season. (…) The version of Pain that we know has died. We love Evan Rachel Wood, and we have not begun to make public about what exactly it is that will happen with the series. But it is very different,” he explained.

What could happen is that the free will is obtained through the sacrifice of Pain just another illusion? (Photo: HBO)



But that doesn’t mean that Evan Rachel Wood will not be part of the fourth season of the HBO series, since it is possible that there are several clones of Pains spread across the globe. As is the case with Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson).

In an interview with Deadline, its creators talked about the end of the third installment of the “Westworld”. “From the beginning, we talk about a series that reinventaría each season, it would be brave to move forward. That’s always been the plan. I has been fun to see people refer to this season as a reboot, but this is always what we have been doing. What Jeffrey Wright is that he has dropped something big, and it has been some time.”

On the scene of Bernard and what it means for the fourth season, Lisa Joy said: “The character of Bernard has always been, despite how he has been tortured, very noble. It is an emissary of his own type of light. Now you are going to travel to some new places and learn some new things.”

Bernard reconnects to discover where they had been the hosts who have gone to the “other life” (Photo: HBO)

CALEB AND MAEVE, ARE AT THE FOREFRONT OF A NEW REVOLUTION?

The last chapter of the season of Westworld seemed to suggest that the powerful hostess and one of the anomalies of the haunting dystopia of perfection in the future unite to save the world. What of the chaos a result of the total liberation of the collective consciousness? What are the latent threat of the false Charlotte Hale? Like so many other things, the argument of Westworld don’t clear too much out of the picture and leaves the two characters watching the fire of the new world.

More than likely, yes: it is quite likely that despite being released by the Pains of Rehoboam, the world must face the serious threat of something more twisted. Courtesy of the powerful survivors. On the one hand, Delos and Incites yet have all kinds of information and few scruples, as to impose a new order on your measure.

And despite the fact that a good part of the board of directors of Delos died in the midst of the machinations of Serac, yet there are several members active with William at the head. What could happen is that the free will is obtained through the sacrifice of Pain just another illusion? It would be very undertone very Westworld as outside.

