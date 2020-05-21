Toni Nadal: “Roger Federer is the best tennis player in history”

Toni Nadal spoke on Tuesday with Mats Wilander in the program of Eurosport ‘Players Cut’, where they review the race and anecdotes of several players featured on the circuit as Simona Halep or Rafa Nadal.

Wilander, winner of seven Grand Slam singles, was asked by Toni Nadal on the swiss and the coach surrendered to the figure of the swiss. “For me Roger is a player wonderful. I like very much to see Roger Federer. If this is not the uncle or the coach of Rafael, I would like Federer to win all the matches. I like how he plays because it is very elegant but is also very effective. I know that Federer is the best. You can’t compare. Maybe Rod Laver or Rafael are not very far away, but at this point Federer is the best tennis player in history”.

Toni Nadal also reviewed one of the great achievements that he conquered together with his nephew, the Australian Open of 2009, in which to date it is the only title from Nadal in the Grand Slam australian. The trainer also highlighted the hard match in the semi-finals of the tournament with Fernando Verdasco, who overcame in five sets after more than five hours of play. “The match against Verdasco in the Australian Open was very difficult. In the last game was 5-4 to Rafael in the fifth set. Verdasco was able to 15-40 and 30-40, and Rafael was almost crying in that moment for the tension. We were lucky that Verdasco has this error almost at the end of the game because if not I don’t know if Rafael would have won that encounter. It was a very tough match. I remember when Rafael came out to warm up three hours before the end and I was exhausted. Ached the arms, the shoulder, the head… had many problems and not painted well.”

In the final Nadal faced Roger Federer and, despite having won Wimbledon the previous year, ‘Uncle Toni’ admitted that he reviewed one game, and that the priority was the physical condition of an exhausted Nadal. “The 2008 Wimbledon final had been six months ago, don’t talk about it. Our problem before you jump to the track to play was the physical condition of Rafael. I had to motivate him somehow, told me that I could barely run and for two hours I told him ‘you have to try, you have to do this or that’, but all the while I was saying that it could not”.

Finally, and by appealing to that match, Nadal rebounded and managed to conquer his first title at the Australian Open after beating Federer in five sets by 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 and 6-2. “Every win, every win is important and gives a lot of trust, but trust takes a while, not forever. If you defeat Roger Federer at Wimbledon, you know that you can also beat him in Australia. It is possible, it is not easy, but it is possible. I could win that game and in the end I think that was a very good game.”