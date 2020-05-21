These are the reasons for the abandonment of “Ant-Man” from Edgar Wright

Last Friday came news that Edgar Wright had left the adaptation cinematogrfica of Ant-Man for creative differences with Marvel.

Provided No more details about it, but now the folks at Indiewire provides data on what has been the real reason why the director of such gems as “Shaun of the Dead” or “Arma Fatal” to have abandoned a project that has been working since 2006, but today the people of Indiewire and offers the reasons.

Wright was hired for the project two years before “Iron Man” is estrenase in cinemas. Title that was a success and marked the start of the way marked since then. Wright already bean written next to Cornish the scenario of the film as a title independent and without any connection with the rest of the films.

This does not fit with the plans of the company and therefore was commissioned a new scenario of the film that was much more integrated with the Marvel universe. Wright and Cornish agreed and rewrote the scenario following these guidelines, but Marvel of its time responsible another scenario to their own writers so that it complies despite the ms to the wishes of the study.

Wright did not, nor puetera grace this scenario of order and I decided not to go ahead and leave the film despite the fact that Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pea, Patrick Wilson and Corey Stoll are already booked for police force.







Va: IndieWire.