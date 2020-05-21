The close relationship of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with Miranda Kerr

Despite the fact that from 2013, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloomdecided to go separate ways as a couple, they maintain an excellent relationship for the well-being of Flynn, the son they have in common and who was born in 2011.

“When Orlando and I broke up… we committed ourselves to always think in Flynn and their needs above our own, and I am very lucky because we are very good friends. It is almost as if you were a brother to me… I have always said and I will say that it is one more of my family”confessed the model in an interview for InStyle magazine.

This agreement warmth left him very clear since he announced his separation and, in which, have involved the current couples of both.

“And now the same thing happens with his couple, and I told her too. They are our family”said Miranda with reference to Katy Perrywith who left in evidence the good relationship that there is between the two, after the singer attended the launch of the signature cosmetics Mirandafor the past year.

From 2017, Miranda she is married to the co-founder of Snapchat Even Spiegel, with whom he has two children, Hart and Myles; while the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Orlando Bloom is expecting her second son with Katy Perry.

By Daniela Zambrano

