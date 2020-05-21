Sofia Vergara launches her own line of lenses – News Last-minute Guatemala

The band colombian Monsieur Perineum sends a message in your new topic Parallel Worldnext to Peter Hood, about the need to value the small things that give meaning to life and more on the current situation regarding the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

“The most important thing that we wanted to communicate with this song and all of his graphic language is the possibility to see how simple the magic of the present. In all of our daily routines, there is the possibility of seeing the magic, and to see it or not is a decision”, he explained in an interview, Catalina Garcia, who form the group with multinstrumentista Santiago Prieto.

Parallel world it is a hymn to life, to the enjoyment and the love for details, and its title refers to the option that they chose the members of the group live in a place metaphor in which to see the magic and the good things that life brings.

During the tour they did in America and Europe with his latest work Tropical Charm (2018) had little time to be at home and compose, but in a meeting with friends, composers began to talk about the style of life which involved his musical career, and went out Parallel World.

“We wanted to write a song about our philosophy of life is to choose to live in a parallel world of the present, of the simple things, to appreciate the moments that life offers us and see the magic in this, because like gypsies wandering the world with the house in the bag you can carry many things,” said Catherine.

The song was composed in November and recorded in January, a time when no one knew that the whole world is going to find themselves in a situation as unusual as the present, in which many people have to stay at home to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

A cry against the materialism

However, the musicians believe that everything happens for something and that they wanted to, especially now because of the quarantine, to induce in its followers a feeling “that connect with the heart, with the creativity, with the imagination and with honesty”.

Catherine and James this happens with the music, which, they said, the place in the present and requires them to have determination and conviction to go out on a stage or go away from their homes. Also, the singer considered that both the song as the present time represent the need to reconnect with the earth in the midst of a whirlwind that stopped him with the coronavirus.

“We were in a system of devouring everything and find no satisfaction in anything, of being frustrated as a humanity and as individuals. Sometimes it is good to let of carry that weight and see that you’re okay as well”, remarked Catherine.

Within this system that you mentioned, there is a conception of the music industry in the Latin world, which they reject: “it is like the case of material things there are that have yachts, airplanes, mansions and jewelry to be able to tell someone you love them”, stressed the singer.

However, found a way to create something alien to this along with Peter Hood, who considered that he brought the perfect energy for this song, in addition to having a 20-year career that supports it, and that was “family-friendly, loving, and simple” during the whole work.

Both components of Monsieur Perineum feel satisfied with this song, which will be part of a future album that they are hoping to publish before the end of the year and whose songs will exit as singles gradually, if all goes well and adapting to the circumstances.

The band, as a whole the music industry is in a period of adaptation to the circumstances due to the pause required in any kind of show and, although we are aware that there are that find the way to reinvent itself, a lack of scenarios.

“We really need to play. We are a band mainly playing, our music is live music, also the music is not an exercise in solipsistic one in your house to invent, build in a group. Also we need to connect with the public because in the end that is the end of the music, make people dance and bring them excitement,” said Santiago.

In the future the band is displayed according to exploring new avenues and styles, carried away by the music and inviting people to join to a style of life respectful of the environment, fun and quiet.

*EFE