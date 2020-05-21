Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprised by a video call to children’s hospital patients

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised several children patients in the National Hospital of Washington D. C. to make a virtual visit by video chat.
The star authors of “Lady” are joined together with the foundation, Ryan Seacrest for organizing the epic event.
Apparently, Hair and Mendes also had a lot of fun talking with the guys. They danced to the beat of “Savage” Megan Thee Stallion, and answered several questions. In fact, a boy asked the artist “Havana” what has it been like to live in the insulation next to Mendes. As expected, the singer of “Mercy” he said “it has been very fun.”
The couple talked with the guys about their creative process, how to get out of the shell when you want to start within the world of music, and in addition, they told several of their stories as a couple.
It is quite clear that the patients enjoyed the visit. A guy let out a few tears after seeing Hair appear on your screen, while the other made him a poster to the Grammy-nominated.