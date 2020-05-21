“‘Resident Evil’ is wonderfully made”. James Cameron’s surprising to us to demand the adaptation of the video game

James Cameron is currently very busy with the sequels of ‘Avatar’, but it has had time to collaborate with the magazine Empire in a number dedicated to celebrating the history of the cinema given that lately there is not precisely many premieres in theaters. In him we have surprised coming out in defence of ‘Resident Evil’, the first installment of the lucrative franchise starring Milla Jovovich.

One of his guilty pleasures

The director of ‘Titanic’ has recovered the tape directed by Paul W. S. Anderson during the quarantine period and has returned to be delighted with it, pointing out the following:

One of my places guilty which in reality I think that it is beautifully made is ‘Resident Evil’.

Also, do not get to say that fichase to Michelle Rodriguez for ‘Avatar’ for their participation in it, but given the praise that spear to the actress, it costs little to think that his involvement in ‘Resident Evil’ was decisive for this:

Seeing Michelle Rodriguez in this film, moving like a creature of the wild, is joyful.





It is logical that these statements take us by surprise, especially because the film Anderson is very poorly regarded in general and this franchise in particular has never garnered good reviews. In my case I do not think that it is so well done, but I do see this as a pastime quite achiever that reproduces with great skill the atmosphere of the game.

That was not so happy with Rodriguez was Jovovichas noted some years ago that came close to being the great protagonist of the saga, and that was only after a long chat with Anderson, who would become her husband in real life, that it all started.