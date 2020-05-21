Nikki Bella is forced to masturbate because that Artem Chigvintsev will not have sex with her

2020-05-20 21:30:06

Nikki Bella has resorted to “masturbating” in bed next to her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev while you sleep, because you will not have sexual relations with her while she is pregnant.

The feisty professional removal of 36-year-old is currently pregnant 29 weeks with her and the first son Artem, and has revealed that her boyfriend is so nervous about having sex with her while she is pregnant, who has had to take measures into their own hands.

She said: “[Artem] will begin to go into that, [but once I have feels the bump] is as: crusher of bones.

“Like, I’m so horny. Literally I had to tell him today … ‘When I wake up at 3 a.m. and you’re deeply asleep, I literally masturbate to your side’.

“I assure you that you like to breathe very hard to not wake up because I’m too lazy to get out of bed. But I think that is the only way that I get something.”

The twin sister of Nikki, Brie, is also expecting a baby with her husband Daniel Bryan, but has not had the same problems in the room, because the couple already have a two year old daughter, Birdie.

Brie confessed: “I have had the luck of having sex during pregnancy”.

And Nikki said that her sister “understands much more” than she, but he pointed out that his twin sister was in the same position during her first pregnancy.

Speaking during the latest episode of his podcast, ‘The Fine Podcast’, Nikki said, “But Bryan was as well the first time. Guys the first time, when the bump begins to grow, become rare”.

Meanwhile, Nikki admitted, and the sexual life of Artem, professional ‘Dancing With the Stars’, is “intermittent” is now pregnant.

She said: “I feel bad because Artem and I, we go from the honeymoon phase and then we got engaged and then I found out I was pregnant two weeks later. And everything changed very fast. He has to deal with the hormones are crazy at this time”. and trying to rebuild the life together, and I deal with a lot of construction … then, poor man. Our sex life continues and continues. And I don’t know if I am. I admit, last night was the first time that I said, ‘Hey, can you massage my breasts?’ And then I pushed the hand down and I said: ‘Can you massage there as well?’ “

