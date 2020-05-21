Milla Jovovich is a “matazombies” special

Though the Ukrainian Milla Jovovich he has participated in several films, in Resident evilbased on a popular video game japanese adapted into a film by Paul W. S. Anderson, had one of his most successful throughout his acting career, which began since he was a teenager.

While the public is accustomed to women to be sweet and smiling, in the saga of horror and science-fiction Jovovich plays a fierce heroine, matazombies, which manages the weapons to perfection, contrasting with the usual roles of females.

The actress represents Alice Abernathy, who it is a security agent, an expert in different kinds of self-defense, endowed with strength, speed, reflexes and healing, superhuman, in addition to certain mental powers such as telekinesis and clairvoyance.

“You know what? It is sad to think, ‘this is everything’. It has been an amazing adventure. In the last fifteen years, Resident Evil has been one of my favorite things to do, to get into this amazing character in this fantastic world. So it’s going to be hard to say goodbye,” explained Milla Jovovich in an interview with Efe, at the end of the recordings of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

What is certain is that the performance of Jovovich in this saga consists of six movies, there has been a shift to the performances of conventional women. Tobehind were those times where only men were strong, powerful, invincible and big musclesas he arrived the actress Ukrainian to prove that women can also be heroes and fight as the big ones.

Also in Joan of Arc, Jovovich faces portly men of war. In this film, whose duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes, the actress represents again a hero, but also turns out to be a victim.

With both performances, Jovovich uncovered the important role that women play in the world of the film, to embody the roles that previously were only written for men. She certainly showed that in addition to being a warrior, is a matazombies special, whose two main characteristics are strength and beauty.