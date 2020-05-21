KJ Apa reveals the time of your contract as Archie and is much

KJ Apa has counted how much time is the duration of your contract as the character of Archie in ‘Riverdale’ and we can ensure that it remains a mystery for a while.

Everything we know about season 5 of ‘Riverdale’ that, although it is now canceled by the coronavirus, will return when this situation improves.

You see, friend. Not all were going to be bad news in ‘Riverdale’ after hearing that, because of the positive coronavirus is a member of the team, was canceled momentarily the season 5 of the series. First, we saw the theory on the NON-death of this character is met —tranqui, it’s not going to be ‘spoilers’ if you follow the fiction by Netflix— which has encouraged us a lot. And now, as a finishing move, one of the main actors has been told how much time you have left in contract to him and his companions in the series.

It has been KJ Apa the who has revealed to THE Times that, as it is written in your contract as an actor who plays Archie, has signed three more years with the chain The CW. That just means one thing: it at least two more seasons of ‘Riverdale’! If so, we posicionaríamos in seven deliveries that would be made of the drama located on the shore of lake Sweetwater. You can start to use your imagination the writers…

In addition, it would not be the only one who would have signed this contract. The main protagonists of the cast, what we understand by Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprousealso share the same document. Time will tell.

