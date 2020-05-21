Kaitlyn Dever wants to be on the HBO series – The Last Of Us – Spoiler Time

How would you like the great Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) in the coprotagónico of the long-awaited adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO?
Since it was announced the series, both the young actress as Sophia Lillis (I Am not OK with this Shit) and Maisie Williams (Game of Throneshave been favorite of the fans of the video game series of Naugthy Dog for the face of Ellie, a partner of the tormented Joel in the journey through the world inhospitable to such franchise.
Therefore, Collider took the opportunity to ask directly about this Kaitlyn Dever, who did not stop to praise the video game… well it turns out that you are a fan of The Last of Us!
“I am a great follower of the game and I don’t know if many people know, but what I say now: I am a big fan of that game. I think that is a beautiful story, a story wonderful, and I fell in love with that game when it came out. And I played it with my dad, and had a good time.
I’m not very good at that. My aim is really bad, but I’m working to improve. I love The Last of UsI think that is an incredible story,” said Dever, who is in fact mentioned to Hugh Jackman (Loganas a perfect Joel.
And you know what is the most interesting? That Dever had already worked with Neil Druckmann and the team Naughty Dog in the game Uncharted 4giving voice to Cassie!
“I worked with him in Uncharted 4I think that is one of the subjects most ready I’ve worked with and one of the sweetest, and do not discard it. Do not discard it. I would love to do this… but I still don’t know what you are going… but I love The Last of Us!”
All is said, whatwhat are you waiting for to hire him?