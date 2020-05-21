Kaitlyn Dever wants to be on the HBO series – The Last Of Us – Spoiler Time

How would you like the great Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable) in the coprotagónico of the long-awaited adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO?

Since it was announced the series, both the young actress as Sophia Lillis (I Am not OK with this Shit) and Maisie Williams (Game of Throneshave been favorite of the fans of the video game series of Naugthy Dog for the face of Ellie, a partner of the tormented Joel in the journey through the world inhospitable to such franchise.

Therefore, Collider took the opportunity to ask directly about this Kaitlyn Dever, who did not stop to praise the video game… well it turns out that you are a fan of The Last of Us!