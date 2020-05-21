Get involved to win a copy of Brahms: The Boy II!

ComingSoon.net it has been associated with STXfilms and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to give away 5 copies of Brahms: The child II in Blu-ray! All you have to do to win is send your name by e-mail with the subject “THE BOY” before Friday, 22 may at: (email protected)

The tingling and the fiendishly clever follow-up The guy it is now available on digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD! Click here to buy Brahms: The child II in Blu-ray!

Starring Katie Holmes (The beginning of batman, Ray Donovan), the film follows a mother who struggles to save his family from a dangerous supernatural force, and striking hazards that lay ahead. The launch of entertainment in the home of this terrifying sequel includes 20 additional minutes of bonus content exclusive that will delve into the scary world of Brahms, including chilling deleted scenes and alternate, and an alternate ending never seen before.

Without realizing the terrifying history of the Mansion Heelshire, a young family moves to a guest house on the farm where his son soon makes a new friend’s unsettling, a doll mysteriously realistic that he called Brahms. The chills Brahms: The child II stars Holmes as a mother that is of growing concern and is terrified by the new “friend” supernatural of your child. Director William Brent Bell (The guy, With the devil inside) comes back together the team that produced the original film, including Roy Lee (That, Doctor sleep, The ring), Jim Wedaa (Mission to Mars, Unstoppable) and Matt Berenson (The best of enemies, The place beyond the pines), to the mysterious second installment that features outstanding supporting performances from Owain Yeoman (The experiment Belko, Sniper american), Christopher Convery (Gotham, Strange things) and Ralph Ineson (The witch, Chernobyl) The public in all parts you can now witness the disturbing story of Brahms which develops slowly, exposing a trail of death and disaster that leads back to the wrist of the supernatural.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES ON BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL:

• Alternate ending

• Deleted scenes and alternate