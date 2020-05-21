Criticism: Criticism of “Miragem”, of Eryk Rocha

This co-production with Brazil that had been chosen for the cancelled BAFICI 2020 is in addition to the scheme launches online of the INCAA.

Miragem (Brazil -Argentina/2020). Address: Eryk Rocha. Cast: Fabricio Boliveira, Barbara Colen, Matheus Cadu N. Jay and the special appearances of Inés Estévez and Luis Ziembrowski. Edition: Renato Vallone. Screenplay: Fabio Andrade, Eryk Rocha and Julia Ariani. Photograph: Miguel Vassy. Music: Ava Rocha, Black Leo and Kiko Dinucci. Distributor: Film Company. Suitable for 13 and older with reservations. Duration: 95 minutes. Premiere this Thursday, 21/5, 22, Film.Ar TV (repeats on Saturday, also at 22) and available from Friday 22 in free streaming for a week in Cinema.Ar Play.

Paulo is a taxi driver who travels night after night, the streets of Rio de Janeiro on board of a rented vehicle. During those strenuous days he crosses paths with various symptoms of social violence increasing, from radio messages announcing murders of colleagues to the presence of some passengers aggressive. It is a context that permeará the state of mind of a man who, in addition, makes a good time that you can not see his son because his wife has been denounced for not handing you money.

Directed by Eryk Rocha (son of Glauber) and selected for the Competition avant-Garde and Genre of the BAFICI 2020 which had to be cancelled by the pandemic Coronavirus, this co-production between Brazil and Argentina continued with the appearance of a romantic interest embodied in the figure of a caring nurse that paul stands in the door of a hospital. With it you will open a sub-plot with the intimate stories of these reclusive beings and cacheteados for different situations.

Miragem offers, then, two movies in one. On the one hand, the registry claustrophobic of the routine of a man silent, who works in auto mode, as if I were alienated. Here Rocha boasts superb handling of spaces, suffocating the taxi, to the time he manages to tap without underscores a social state of crisis and concern.

The other film is linked with the relationship between paul and the nurse, a line that goes through common places and a counterpoint constant between both personalities. This part is a romantic drama rather conventional, without too much flight, or ideas, designed to try to give you thick emotional two protagonists that are most attractive when wrapped around the mystery.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1bEuJbD7Ec(/embed)

