controversy for his advice against the coronavirus

There are those who do not are aware of the responsibility that comes with being a public figure followed by million of people. 12 to be exact, that are the millions of people who continue to Miranda Kerr in his account of Instagram. And it was here where I recently shared a publication (that now has been deleted) where I collected some tips to protect ourselves from coronavirus. Among them: drink juice of celery and remove the eggs, the gluten, corn and dairy products from our diet because “the virus loves to eat them”. An argument that, as you can guess, has no scientific basis.

Although I must say that the recommendations against the virus are not of the vintage of the model, but offers Anthony Williama public figure is somewhat controversial, a self-proclaimed medium doctor who does not have any study in medicine. And that, still, it has managed to sneak the books in the list of best-selling authors of the New York Times. Even works by writing to Goop, the web site founded by Gwyneth Paltrow. “No matter the type of virus you want to protect or what virus will be the protagonist of the media,” says the medium, ensuring that all the information for healing can be found in his books and his account of Instagram, which has more than two million followers.

Remember! This is how you should wash your hands to prevent the coronavirus.

Not, the juice of celery is NOT fighting the coronavirus

Luckily, there are other public figures that do a good job on social networks. It is the case of the doctor and influencer Joshua Wolrich, who has wanted to speak out to stop the madness of this character, who has been criticized for his advice, without foundation, blaming also Miranda Kerr by to pick them up and share them with their followers.

“Do you know this guy, who calls himself a ‘psychic Doctor’ and says that talking with the ‘spirit of compassion’, he said that the juice of celery can cure it all? This charlatan is responsible that there are people with cancer who die every day because they have preferred to follow their ‘protocols’ in place of medical recommendations of the doctors. Well, the same thing just made by saying that the juice of celery can cure coronavirus… THE JUICE OF CELERY IS NOT A CURE FOR ANYTHING.”

So denying Wolrich all that promulgates this guru. And not only that: the doctor (the truth), has downloaded the supposed guide against the coronavirus Anthony Williams is proposing to analyze, criticize and refute point by point the outrageous things that he says. We invite you to take a look at your account Instagram (@drjoshuawolrich), because it has featured with useful information of truth.

It is often also to criticize the famous and influencers we are dedicated to promoting inaccurate information or advice on health that have no basis, as has been the case of Miranda Kerr. But it has not been the only one.

Also not been spared from criticism of the doctor (and with reason) Kylie Jenner or Cardi Bbecause both tout a brand of teas detox that, apparently, has been fined with more than $ 15 million to promote misleading advertising. They claimed that their products can help “prevent cancer”, to “lose weight fast” or “cure colds and flus”. Something that is also criticised in his day the actress Sophie Turner.

“Remember that, among the flurry of news about coronavirus, the teas detox nor do they have any sense,” recalls Wolrich.

