Christina Aguilera launches a daily common, and Demi Lovato is pointing to | News

Christina Aguilera has launched an initiative, #DiaryDares, with one that invites everyone to participate in a journal common to express how you are living this moment is so complicated that we are living.

“Especially at this time, it is essential to deepen, to listen to ourselves and create a ‘safe space’ for each other… to share our experiences in current or past difficulties or highlights), reflect on who we want to be, how we wish to live when we get out of this, and what we leave behind” explained on this challenge.

Writing daily is not something new for her: “I have Always been helped to do this. Keep Me strong and focused, and allow me to reflect and hear my own voice among all the noise of this business. In reviewing them, I feel grateful for being able to remember how it has shaped my life and how my journey has led me to here.”

But now he wants to take it a step further and not write a journal in solitude, and for herself. Now he wants to share the experience. “With #DiaryDares, I am sharing with you some of my daily and challenging my friends and family, as well as to @ddlovato, @bethennyfrankel, @instadanjlevy, @lizzobeeating, @halleberry, @aliciakeys and @cleowade to publish a journal entry from this time,” he explained.

“Archive this time in a story and find a safe place to express, reflect and share together. When you post, tag 6 more people to be brave and do the same”, invited to follow in their footsteps.

A challenge that launches to the world and itself: “I challenge you to be real, without fear, remove the filters and be comfortable enough in our own individual beauty. I challenge us to join and share our feelings in an uncertain moment, whether we can feel scared, lonely, and everything else. We challenge you to read the truths of each one and support us. Stand up to each other. 🖤🙏 I hope you will join me. Is #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth and this type of exchange is very important and cathartic. And we will feel better and will be stronger for it. 💪”, ended by saying.

And the first to accept has been Demi Lovato they replied with a “I love you, I accept the challenge”.

