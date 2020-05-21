Christina Aguilera in Mexico: concert, dates and prices

Digital Millennium

Christina Aguilera comes to Mexico. The singer will give three concerts in the country as part of your tour The X Tour. The pre-sale to buy the tickets it will take place on 18 and 19 September, while the general sale will start on the 20 of September. Here we will share information about the dates, prices and places where they will present the interpreter.

“Mexico, it’s official. The The X Tour is on the way. You can get your tickets next week,” wrote Christina Aguilera on Twitter.

Dates

Christina Aguilera will visit the Auditorium Citibanamex Monterrey on December 3, to continue with a second concert in the Telmex auditorium in Guadalajara, day 5, and will conclude its passage through the country on the day 7 with a third show in the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City:

3 December: Auditorium Citibanamex, Monterrey

5 December-Auditorio Telmex, Guadalajara

7 December: Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City

Prices

Here we will share with the price range for tickets for the concerts of Christina Aguilera in Mexico:

Monterrey: the 915.75 to 3 thousand 381 pesos.

Guadalajara: of the 540 to the 3 thousand 15 pesos.

Mexico city: from 927 to 4 thousand 431 pesos.

Christina Aguilera in Mexico

The interpreter has not been presented in Mexico since 2001, so his return to the country has been one of the most anticipated.

Fans of Xtina —as it is also called— will be able to hear songs like “Dirrty”, “Genie In a Bottle”, “Ain’t No Other Man”, “Fighter”, as well as songs from their most recent album, Liberation.

