Christina Aguilera fell to his fans | DiarioShow

Used to be super sensual, the singer Christina Aguilera he returned to surprise all her fans by posting images of a few of your outfit in your account Instagram.

Aguilera was shown with a sweetheart neckline and is super revealing. The look is part of the costumes he uses in his concerts “The Xperience“. For the publication, garnering over 200 thousand likes and several comments with praise.

Aguilera showed one of their outfits for “The Experience” ( Instagram).



38 year-old, the pop diva is enjoying the success of his recitals and his residency in las Vegas. The white suit that appears in the photos has three big circular pieces that go around your body. Also of note are the countless rhinestones that shine on it.