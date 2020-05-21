Camila Mendes of ‘Riverdale’ bids farewell to devastated of Luke Perry with an emotional letter

Camila Mendes binds to the long list of stars Hollywood have dedicated a moving farewell to Luke Perry, the beloved actor ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Feeling of Living’ who has died at age 52.

Mendes, who was his companion deal with the role of Veronica, he has shared these words.

“We took care of all. An authentic man who offered us their guidance and wisdom. Your presence was healing; he had the ability to to make you feel comfortable and quiet in a matter of seconds when you see him. I will never forget the shock and collective distress that we experience when we learned of the news on the set.

We lost a dear friend. My heart aches for his family and for anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Rest in peace, Luke. Though you’re not here to wrap myself up in your warm embrace, I can remember how it felt. Every time I think of you, I will remember that feeling”.

